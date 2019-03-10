Marina May Butler

Marina May Butler



Marina May

Butler, nee

Bennett, age 80, resident of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away peacefully

at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, Ill., February 14, 2019.

Born September 15, 1938, Marina was the fifth of seven children born and raised in the small

Mi'kmaw fishing village of Seal Rocks on the west coast of the island of Newfoundland. In 1965, she met and married a US Air

Force pilot, and together they raised two kids while moving from place to place across North America.

Over her colorful life, Marina was a teacher, midwife, registered nurse, prolific artist, talented writer, active volunteer, runner, public speaker, seamstress,

knitter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend. Everything she did, she did it her way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Blanche Bennett; parents-in-law Jim and Mary Butler; brothers Harold and Eddie; sister Alma; sisters-in-law Gert and Laura Bennett and Claudia and Marylee Butler; and brothers-in-law Dick and Jay Butler.

Marina is survived by her

husband of 53

years, Len; children, Kelly and Mark; sisters, Sr.

Gertrude Bennett and Anne Marie (Fintan) Alexander; brother Gerard (Mary) Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Marina Bennett Butler Mi'kmaw Nursing Scholarship: www.gofundme.com/marina-bennett-butler-award

Visitation: The family will receive friends after 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic

Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral: A Memorial

Mass will begin at 11:00

a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019,

at the church, with

Msgr. William J. Hitpas

presiding.

A Celebration of Life in

St. George's, Newfound-

land, will take place later in the year.

Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
