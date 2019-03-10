Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marina May Butler. View Sign

Marina May Butler







Marina May



Butler, nee



Marina May Butler

Marina May Butler, nee Bennett, age 80, resident of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away peacefully at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, Ill., February 14, 2019.

Born September 15, 1938, Marina was the fifth of seven children born and raised in the small Mi'kmaw fishing village of Seal Rocks on the west coast of the island of Newfoundland. In 1965, she met and married a US Air Force pilot, and together they raised two kids while moving from place to place across North America.

Over her colorful life, Marina was a teacher, midwife, registered nurse, prolific artist, talented writer, active volunteer, runner, public speaker, seamstress, knitter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend. Everything she did, she did it her way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Blanche Bennett; parents-in-law Jim and Mary Butler; brothers Harold and Eddie; sister Alma; sisters-in-law Gert and Laura Bennett and Claudia and Marylee Butler; and brothers-in-law Dick and Jay Butler.

Marina is survived by her husband of 53 years, Len; children, Kelly and Mark; sisters, Sr. Gertrude Bennett and Anne Marie (Fintan) Alexander; brother Gerard (Mary) Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Marina Bennett Butler Mi'kmaw Nursing Scholarship: www.gofundme.com/marina-bennett-butler-award

Visitation: The family will receive friends after 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral: A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at the church, with Msgr. William J. Hitpas presiding.

A Celebration of Life in St. George's, Newfoundland, will take place later in the year.

Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.

