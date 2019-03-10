|
Marina May Butler
Marina May
Butler, nee
Bennett, age 80, resident of O'Fallon, Ill., passed away peacefully
at Sycamore Village Assisted Living in Swansea, Ill., February 14, 2019.
Born September 15, 1938, Marina was the fifth of seven children born and raised in the small
Mi'kmaw fishing village of Seal Rocks on the west coast of the island of Newfoundland. In 1965, she met and married a US Air
Force pilot, and together they raised two kids while moving from place to place across North America.
Over her colorful life, Marina was a teacher, midwife, registered nurse, prolific artist, talented writer, active volunteer, runner, public speaker, seamstress,
knitter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend. Everything she did, she did it her way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayward and Blanche Bennett; parents-in-law Jim and Mary Butler; brothers Harold and Eddie; sister Alma; sisters-in-law Gert and Laura Bennett and Claudia and Marylee Butler; and brothers-in-law Dick and Jay Butler.
Marina is survived by her
husband of 53
years, Len; children, Kelly and Mark; sisters, Sr.
Gertrude Bennett and Anne Marie (Fintan) Alexander; brother Gerard (Mary) Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Marina Bennett Butler Mi'kmaw Nursing Scholarship: www.gofundme.com/marina-bennett-butler-award
Visitation: The family will receive friends after 10:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic
Church, 625 St. Nicholas Dr., O'Fallon, Illinois.
Funeral: A Memorial
Mass will begin at 11:00
a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019,
at the church, with
Msgr. William J. Hitpas
presiding.
A Celebration of Life in
St. George's, Newfound-
land, will take place later in the year.
Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill.
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
