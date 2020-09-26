Marina Stirpe Maestas
With tremendous sadness, the family of Marina Stirpe Maestas announces her passing at age 63 on 09/05/2020. She is lovingly remembered by her child, Jade Maestas; sisters, Norine (Steve) Stirpe Houtz & Dianna Stirpe; niece, Kenna Houtz; cousins; & the families of Yolanda Salazar & Flavio Maestas in ABQ. Marina is predeceased by her mother & father, Beverly Jean Anderson Stirpe & Dante Stirpe.
Marina grew up in Los Alamos. She also lived in the ABQ area & Silver City. She has worked in many libraries, including Ernie Pyle, Los Griegos, Cherry Hills, & South Valley in ABQ, but served as Head Librarian of the H. S. Olcott Memorial Library at the headquarters of the Theosophical Society in America for nearly 20 years. The many services & community programs she developed there are respected worldwide.
Ever loving, kind, gentle, joyous, & generous, her bright spirit & loving smile will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on 9/27 at 3 pm CDT.
Donations to the Marina Maestas Memorial Fund will support the Olcott Library & beautiful grounds at the nonprofit Theosophical Society. Donate online at https://tinyurl.com/yyrt2526
or by mail: TSA, PO Box 270, Wheaton, IL 60187
noting "Marina Fund."