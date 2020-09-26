1/1
Marina Stirpe Maestas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marina Stirpe Maestas



With tremendous sadness, the family of Marina Stirpe Maestas announces her passing at age 63 on 09/05/2020. She is lovingly remembered by her child, Jade Maestas; sisters, Norine (Steve) Stirpe Houtz & Dianna Stirpe; niece, Kenna Houtz; cousins; & the families of Yolanda Salazar & Flavio Maestas in ABQ. Marina is predeceased by her mother & father, Beverly Jean Anderson Stirpe & Dante Stirpe.

Marina grew up in Los Alamos. She also lived in the ABQ area & Silver City. She has worked in many libraries, including Ernie Pyle, Los Griegos, Cherry Hills, & South Valley in ABQ, but served as Head Librarian of the H. S. Olcott Memorial Library at the headquarters of the Theosophical Society in America for nearly 20 years. The many services & community programs she developed there are respected worldwide.

Ever loving, kind, gentle, joyous, & generous, her bright spirit & loving smile will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on 9/27 at 3 pm CDT.

Donations to the Marina Maestas Memorial Fund will support the Olcott Library & beautiful grounds at the nonprofit Theosophical Society. Donate online at https://tinyurl.com/yyrt2526 or by mail: TSA, PO Box 270, Wheaton, IL 60187

noting "Marina Fund."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved