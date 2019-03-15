Mario Delgado
Mario A. Delgado, 33, of Albuquerque, NM passed away February 19, 2019. He will be reunited with his mom Marcella Delgado, brother Marcus Lujan and many other loved ones. He was born October 10, 1985 in Albuquerque, NM to Hector and Marcella Delgado. He is survived by his sons Marcus Delgado, Estevan Delgado, Mario Delgado Jr and one daughter Evalynn Garcia-Delgado. One sister Christina Delgado-Barajas, husband David Barajas and nephews Isaac, Damian, Jayden and Tyler Barajas. Aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a caring and helpful person that would do anything for his family and friends. He will be missed and is loved by many. A rosary will be held March 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Queen Of Heaven followed by mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2019