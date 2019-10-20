Mario E. Gonzales Jr.
Mario E. Gonzales Jr., 24, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Mario is survived by his parents: Mario Gonzales Sr., and LaVern Gonzales; brothers: Alfonso Johnson, Michael Johnson, Joshua Gonzales, and Emmanuel Gonzales; grandmothers: Bernarda Gonzales and Elva Johnson; grandparents: Leonard and Gerri Paquin; and also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mario's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW Albuquerque, NM 87102 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm also at Salazar Mortuary. Final Viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Salazar Mortuary. Service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will take place with military honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Mario's online guestbook at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019