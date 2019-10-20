Mario E. Gonzales Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mario E. Gonzales Jr..
Service Information
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-242-1133
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mario E. Gonzales Jr.



Mario E. Gonzales Jr., 24, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.

Mario is survived by his parents: Mario Gonzales Sr., and LaVern Gonzales; brothers: Alfonso Johnson, Michael Johnson, Joshua Gonzales, and Emmanuel Gonzales; grandmothers: Bernarda Gonzales and Elva Johnson; grandparents: Leonard and Gerri Paquin; and also numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mario's Life Celebration will begin with a Visitation on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Salazar Mortuary located at 400 Third St SW Albuquerque, NM 87102 followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm also at Salazar Mortuary. Final Viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at Salazar Mortuary. Service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will take place with military honors at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Mario's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.