Mario Hernandez
Mario Ray Hernandez, Age 27, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on May 24, 1992. He loved taking photos of his environment and family. He loved to draw and was very talented at it. He was the happiest around his family and was always kind and loveable.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother "Mother" Consuelo Hernandez and his mother, Joyce Maribal.
Mario is survived by his father, Mario S. Hernandez; one child, Ezra Alexander Brooks; siblings, Bobby Chavez and Angel; grandfather Margarito Hernandez and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:15 am with a Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309 Stover Ave. SW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 4, 2019