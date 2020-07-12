1/1
Mario Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mario Hector Hernandez



Mario

Hernandez, age

64, a resident of Los Lunas,

passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. He was born February 3, 1956, in Colonial de Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Mario lost his battle to IV pancreatic cancer, after fighting the disease for 3 years. He lived a comfortable life only suffering from not being able to eat the last 2 months; and Mario loved to eat! Upon graduating from Deming High School, Mario joined the Marines. He was an amazing mechanic in Albuquerque, he worked for J.R Hale and Albuquerque Asphalt. Thank you, both companies for being good to Mario. He was an incredible man, who will not soon be forgotten and be forever missed. Mario is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Benita Hernandez and sisters, Angela Hernandez and Hortencia Camerena. He is survived by his wife, Roberta R. Hernandez; son, Jason Johnson (Francesca); grandson, Efren (Bubba) Romero, and granddaughters. Jasmyn and Olivia Johnson. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noblin Funeral Service
2211 D Main St Se
Los Lunas, NM 87031
(505) 866-9992
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved