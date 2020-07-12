Mario Hector Hernandez







Mario



Hernandez, age



64, a resident of Los Lunas,



passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. He was born February 3, 1956, in Colonial de Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Mario lost his battle to IV pancreatic cancer, after fighting the disease for 3 years. He lived a comfortable life only suffering from not being able to eat the last 2 months; and Mario loved to eat! Upon graduating from Deming High School, Mario joined the Marines. He was an amazing mechanic in Albuquerque, he worked for J.R Hale and Albuquerque Asphalt. Thank you, both companies for being good to Mario. He was an incredible man, who will not soon be forgotten and be forever missed. Mario is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Benita Hernandez and sisters, Angela Hernandez and Hortencia Camerena. He is survived by his wife, Roberta R. Hernandez; son, Jason Johnson (Francesca); grandson, Efren (Bubba) Romero, and granddaughters. Jasmyn and Olivia Johnson. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992.





