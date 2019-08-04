Marion J. Bueffel
Marion J. Bueffel, age 99,
a resident of Albuquerque since 1952, passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2019. Preceded by her husband, Bernard, she is survived by son, Bernard III
(Elaine) of Portland, OR; and daughter, Janet
(Clark) Mount-Campbell of Columbus, OH. Other survivors include eight grand-children and 13 great-grandchildren.
Marion was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Albuquerque Assistance League. Cremation
has taken place and a private Ennichement will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may make contributions to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 25001, Albuquerque, NM 87125, or to the Assistance League of Albuquerque, 5211 Lomas Blvd NE, NM 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Marion at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019