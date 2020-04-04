Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Jarpe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Blair Jarpe, 83, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Rio Rancho, of complications following surgery. Marion is survived by her five adult sons: Stephen (married to Gayle), Michael (married to Alyssa), Geoffrey (married to Victoria Etterer-Jarpe), Matthew (married to Michelle Morris) and Andrew (married to Jenny) and her son-in-law Dan Armijo; her 11 grandchildren: (Alexa (married to Jeremy Leech), Joel, Kyle, Samantha, Dana, Noah, Nicole, Laura, Sarah, Jessica and Zachary) and 1 great grandchild: Ryan Leech, all loved to get visits from "Gram." Marion is also survived by her brother, Michael (married to Stephanie) and her constant companion for the last 10 years, her chihuahua Tiffany. Marion was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Blair, her mother Mary Blair, her husband Jay, her daughter Jennifer, her brother Fredrick and her sister Claudia. Marion was born in Vermillion, South Dakota and spent her life travelling, visiting all 50 states, Africa, Australia, Peru and Ireland among many other destinations. She gave much of her time and energy to the orphans at the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Hoima, Uganda. Marion received her degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota in 1959 and worked as a nurse until her retirement.



Services will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Rio Rancho at a time and date to be arranged and which will be advertised on the Daniels Funeral Home web site (



). Marion's family would like to thank the residents of Affinity at Albuquerque, the worshipers at St. Francis and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Los Lunas, Lovelace Heart Hospital and the caregivers at Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho for their support and kindness during her last days. In lieu of purchasing flowers, please consider donating to one of Marion's favorite charities, the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Hoima, Uganda. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

