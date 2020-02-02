Marjorie Ann Teague
Marjorie A. (Garrett) Teague, longtime political advisor and former State President of Epsilon Sigma Alpha passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Albany, OR. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Arthur W. Teague; son, Edmond Teague (wife Anne); daughter, Laura Nelson (husband David); granddaughters, Brandy, Sarah and Nichole; great-granddaughters, Alexandra and Isabel; great-grandson, Jonathan; sister, Barbara Skorney (husband George); aunt, Betty Bohnenkamp; four nephews and adopted family members, Sherrell Byers, Peter Svoboda and Tony Lovato.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Albuquerque, NM in May, date and time to be determined.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020