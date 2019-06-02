Marjorie Carter
Marjorie Lee
Waller Carter
passed away on May 21, 2019 in Louisville, Colorado. She was born in Washington, Indiana, on November 19, 1929, one of four children of Benjamin
Franklin Waller and Martha Beatrice Wood Waller. Marjorie's mother died in 1939, and Benjamin married Georgia Cox, a schoolteacher, in 1942. Marjorie graduated from high
school in Flora, Illinois, in 1947, and went on to Eastern Illinois State College (now Eastern Illinois University) in Charleston.
There she met Clifford Carter, a World War II veteran from Springerton, Illinois, when her ham radio club toured the physics lab, where he worked as a lab assistant. Marjorie and Clifford were married on May 10, 1952 in Indianapolis, and were living in
Belleville, Illinois, near the Scott Air Force Base
where Clifford was a civilian instructor, when their first child Carolyn Elizabeth, was born in 1953.
Daughters Christa Lee and Cynthia Jo were born in 1954 and 1956 in Urbana, Illinois, where Clifford had found a job working on the ground-breaking ILLIAC I computer at the University of Illinois. He continued as a computer research engineer at the U of I until he retired. When the girls were in grade school, Marjorie earned a master's degree in special education, and she taught remedial reading at
Webber elemen-
tary school in
Urbana until she retired. In 1985, Marjorie and Clifford moved to
Albuquerque, New Mexico,
where they
enjoyed many
wonderful years
exploring the
Southwest. They
moved to Louisville in
2007.
Marjorie was always ready to lend a hand wherever she could be helpful -- leading a girl scout troop, teaching English to a grade school student from Norway, or hosting university students from other countries. She and Clifford believed strongly in education, good jobs and fair treatment for women, and encouraged and supported each of their daughters as they followed their own
interests. In her last years, as her health declined, she remained cheerful and
uncomplaining.
Surviving Marjorie are daughters Cynthia Baird (Louisville), Christa Fluri (Missoula) and Carolyn
Paris (London), their
husbands, eight grandchildren, and one great-
granddaughter. Marjorie
will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado, next to Clifford, who passed away in 2011. Donations may be made in remembrance of Marjorie Carter to Girl Scouts of the USA, or to a hospice or dementia care .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019