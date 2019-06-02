Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Carter. View Sign Service Information Darrell Howe Mortuary 1701 West South Boulder Road Lafayette , CO 80026 (303)-665-5518 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie CarterMarjorie LeeWaller Carterpassed away on May 21, 2019 in Louisville, Colorado. She was born in Washington, Indiana, on November 19, 1929, one of four children of BenjaminFranklin Waller and Martha Beatrice Wood Waller. Marjorie's mother died in 1939, and Benjamin married Georgia Cox, a schoolteacher, in 1942. Marjorie graduated from highschool in Flora, Illinois, in 1947, and went on to Eastern Illinois State College (now Eastern Illinois University) in Charleston.There she met Clifford Carter, a World War II veteran from Springerton, Illinois, when her ham radio club toured the physics lab, where he worked as a lab assistant. Marjorie and Clifford were married on May 10, 1952 in Indianapolis, and were living inBelleville, Illinois, near the Scott Air Force Basewhere Clifford was a civilian instructor, when their first child Carolyn Elizabeth, was born in 1953.Daughters Christa Lee and Cynthia Jo were born in 1954 and 1956 in Urbana, Illinois, where Clifford had found a job working on the ground-breaking ILLIAC I computer at the University of Illinois. He continued as a computer research engineer at the U of I until he retired. When the girls were in grade school, Marjorie earned a master's degree in special education, and she taught remedial reading atWebber elemen-tary school inUrbana until she retired. In 1985, Marjorie and Clifford moved toAlbuquerque, New Mexico,where theyenjoyed manywonderful yearsexploring theSouthwest. Theymoved to Louisville in2007.Marjorie was always ready to lend a hand wherever she could be helpful -- leading a girl scout troop, teaching English to a grade school student from Norway, or hosting university students from other countries. She and Clifford believed strongly in education, good jobs and fair treatment for women, and encouraged and supported each of their daughters as they followed their owninterests. In her last years, as her health declined, she remained cheerful anduncomplaining.Surviving Marjorie are daughters Cynthia Baird (Louisville), Christa Fluri (Missoula) and CarolynParis (London), theirhusbands, eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Marjoriewill be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado, next to Clifford, who passed away in 2011. Donations may be made in remembrance of Marjorie Carter to Girl Scouts of the USA, or to a hospice or dementia care . Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019

