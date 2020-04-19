Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Cecilia "Margie" Cunningham passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2020. Margie was born on February 14, 1946, to Bernard and Mary Cunningham in Clovis, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Dorothy Keffer and Rose Varnes, and nephew James Keffer. She is survived by two brothers-in-law, two nephews, a niece and their families. Margie loved her family very much and spoke of them frequently and proudly.Margie eventually moved from Clovis and relocated to Albuquerque where her sister Dorothy lived and who was, at the time, employed by the Albuquerque Division of the FBI. In 1966, Margie joined her sister at the FBI, and began her own career in federal service, where she served 35 years in the Albuquerque Division. She retired from the FBI in 2001.Upon retirement, Margie joined fellow FBI retirees in forming a monthly lunch group, and she rarely missed an opportunity to join friends for lunch and other get-togethers. During retirement, Margie also enjoyed attending her great-niece's and great-nephews' sporting events, hockey in winter and soccer in the spring and fall. She also spent many summers in the pool helping each one learn to enjoy the water as much as she did.Margie will be remembered for her friendliness and happy, infectious laugh, and for her unlimited generosity to everyone. She will be deeply missed by family members and the many friends she made during her tenure with the FBI, all of whom are deeply saddened by her passing.Margie will be buried in Clovis, New Mexico, with her parents. No services are scheduled at this time due to the current public health concerns. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 19, 2020

