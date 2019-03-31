Marjorie "Cook" Holter

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie "Cook" Holter.

Marjorie "Cook" Holter



Age 78, entered into rest Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born in Belle Center, OH on March 22,

1941, to the late Siegle and Emma "Sally"

McCormick. Marjorie graduated

from McGuffy

High School in

1959. She loved shopping, collecting dolls and wind chimes. Marjorie had a passion for decorating and flower arranging.

She was preceded in death by her parents,

Siegle and Emma "Sally" McCormick and brother, LeRoy McCormick.

Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of

51 years, David Holter; daughters, Trish (George) Heaton and Heather

Holter; grandson, Samuel Heaton; sister, Carolyn

Wolfe; brother, Harry

(MaryAnn)

McCormick; and numerous of extended relatives and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, April 5,

2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Service - Southern Chapel, 2400 Southern

Blvd. SE Rio Rancho, NM where a Memorial Service will

follow at 3:00 p.m.

Marjorie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Funeral Home
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 891-9192
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.