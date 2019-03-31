Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie "Cook" Holter. View Sign

Marjorie "Cook" Holter







Age 78, entered into rest Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born in Belle Center, OH on March 22,



1941, to the late Siegle and Emma "Sally"



McCormick. Marjorie graduated



from McGuffy



High School in



1959. She loved shopping, collecting dolls and wind chimes. Marjorie had a passion for decorating and flower arranging.



She was preceded in death by her parents,



Siegle and Emma "Sally" McCormick and brother, LeRoy McCormick.



Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of



51 years, David Holter; daughters, Trish (George) Heaton and Heather



Holter; grandson, Samuel Heaton; sister, Carolyn



Wolfe; brother, Harry



(MaryAnn)



McCormick; and numerous of extended relatives and friends.



Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, April 5,



2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Service - Southern Chapel, 2400 Southern



Blvd. SE Rio Rancho, NM where a Memorial Service will



follow at 3:00 p.m.



Marjorie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



2400 Southern Blvd.

Rio Rancho , NM 87124

(505) 891-9192 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019

