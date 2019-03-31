Marjorie "Cook" Holter
|
Age 78, entered into rest Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born in Belle Center, OH on March 22,
1941, to the late Siegle and Emma "Sally"
McCormick. Marjorie graduated
from McGuffy
High School in
1959. She loved shopping, collecting dolls and wind chimes. Marjorie had a passion for decorating and flower arranging.
She was preceded in death by her parents,
Siegle and Emma "Sally" McCormick and brother, LeRoy McCormick.
Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of
51 years, David Holter; daughters, Trish (George) Heaton and Heather
Holter; grandson, Samuel Heaton; sister, Carolyn
Wolfe; brother, Harry
(MaryAnn)
McCormick; and numerous of extended relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, April 5,
2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Service - Southern Chapel, 2400 Southern
Blvd. SE Rio Rancho, NM where a Memorial Service will
follow at 3:00 p.m.
Marjorie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Southern Chapel
2400 Southern Blvd.
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 891-9192
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019