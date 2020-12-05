Marjorie Ann (Bobbie) Howell







Marjorie Ann (Bobbie) Hoots-Howell was born July 23, 1945 in Porterville, CA to James and Marjorie Hoots. She left this world on November 6, 2020, having succumbed to Covid-19. Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents. She was the eldest of four siblings. Her Brother, Larry Hoots and Sisters Sandra Baldwin and Brenda Estvander celebrate all the Good Times she shared with us and we will hold her, always, within in our hearts and memories.



Bobbie, a long-time Resident of Rio Rancho since July 1962, was a beloved Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. She is survived by sons Marcus, Mark, and Adrian Sanders and nine Grandchildren.



Bobbie was blessed with many special talents. An amazing cook and baker, she created many specially decorated cakes for her family and friends. Even in those times when she had little to share, Bobbie always opened her home and her heart to invite everyone in to break bread with her and play games for entertainment. She was an excellent artist having drawn some very intricate pieces including a portrait of our Dad. Our Family have some of the most beautiful needlepoint, crocheted, and knitted items she made and gifted to us; as well as handmade jewelry, drums, and dream catchers. Bobbie's hands and her love surely blessed many others on her journey through this world.



Bobbie humbly served God through all the days of her life...and now, He has Called Her Home to Rest in His Ever-loving, Everlasting Arms. Bobbie has earned Her Angel Wings and Crown of Life, which was "Her Hearts Desire."





