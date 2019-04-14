Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Keeler. View Sign

Marjorie R. Keeler







Marjorie R. Keeler passed away with heart failure on April 8, 2019. Marjorie was born in Decatur, Illinois to Robert Keeler and Ruth Keeler of Illinois, who preceded her in death. Marge leaves a sister, Janet (Bunny) Williams and husband Joe M. Williams, Jr., of Albuquerque; a niece Karin Williams and husband Stuart Culpepper; great-niece, Isabel, of Jersey City, NJ; nephew, Joe M. Williams, III and wife Katherine; great-niece, Riley and great nephew, Henry of Efland, NC; a close cousin, Marti Osborn and husband Neal of Pueblo, CO, cousins, Kelton Osborn and Christi Osborn Kurtz and their families. She received loving care from Presbyterian Hospice and people in home care. Marge loved dogs; her beloved Aussie, Dawn, and her shepherd, Cinnamon, and her cocker spaniels, Tawny and Taffy. There's one more, Shania, her "baby mine" Aussie.



Marge had a BS degree from Millikin U. in Illinois and a MS degree from UNM. She taught physical education at Decatur and Eisenhower High Schools in Decatur, Illinois. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Greek sorority. In her senior year at Millikin U., she was chosen W.A.A. GIRL based on scholarship, leadership, skill in activities, personality, service to W.A.A., and sportsmanship. After moving to Albuquerque, she taught physical education at McKinley mid-school, Manzano HS, where she taught Art and PE. Later, she taught at Eldorado and West Mesa HS, and Hawthorne Elementary. She loved working with elementary kids. In 1970, she had the privilege of studying creative dance with Barbara Mettler in Tucson, AZ and taught creative dance at Manzano and Eldorado High Schools. She wrote and published a book, "Pioneers of El Valle", after building two cabins in northern NM. Marge loved her trip to the UK, Sweden, Wales, and Scotland with her good friend, Freda Sandall Gillespie and family...with the biggest thrill playing golf at the Old Course at St. Andrews. She remained active with art and golf, and living and enjoying the great outdoors.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Humane of New Mexico. Memorial Services will be held at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel at a later date. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



Marjorie R. KeelerMarjorie R. Keeler passed away with heart failure on April 8, 2019. Marjorie was born in Decatur, Illinois to Robert Keeler and Ruth Keeler of Illinois, who preceded her in death. Marge leaves a sister, Janet (Bunny) Williams and husband Joe M. Williams, Jr., of Albuquerque; a niece Karin Williams and husband Stuart Culpepper; great-niece, Isabel, of Jersey City, NJ; nephew, Joe M. Williams, III and wife Katherine; great-niece, Riley and great nephew, Henry of Efland, NC; a close cousin, Marti Osborn and husband Neal of Pueblo, CO, cousins, Kelton Osborn and Christi Osborn Kurtz and their families. She received loving care from Presbyterian Hospice and people in home care. Marge loved dogs; her beloved Aussie, Dawn, and her shepherd, Cinnamon, and her cocker spaniels, Tawny and Taffy. There's one more, Shania, her "baby mine" Aussie.Marge had a BS degree from Millikin U. in Illinois and a MS degree from UNM. She taught physical education at Decatur and Eisenhower High Schools in Decatur, Illinois. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Greek sorority. In her senior year at Millikin U., she was chosen W.A.A. GIRL based on scholarship, leadership, skill in activities, personality, service to W.A.A., and sportsmanship. After moving to Albuquerque, she taught physical education at McKinley mid-school, Manzano HS, where she taught Art and PE. Later, she taught at Eldorado and West Mesa HS, and Hawthorne Elementary. She loved working with elementary kids. In 1970, she had the privilege of studying creative dance with Barbara Mettler in Tucson, AZ and taught creative dance at Manzano and Eldorado High Schools. She wrote and published a book, "Pioneers of El Valle", after building two cabins in northern NM. Marge loved her trip to the UK, Sweden, Wales, and Scotland with her good friend, Freda Sandall Gillespie and family...with the biggest thrill playing golf at the Old Course at St. Andrews. She remained active with art and golf, and living and enjoying the great outdoors.In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Humane of New Mexico. Memorial Services will be held at Daniels Family Funeral Services - Wyoming Chapel at a later date. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit Funeral Home Daniels Family Funeral Services

7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne

Albuquerque , NM 87109

(505) 821-0010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close