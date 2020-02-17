Marjorie McGarrah
1943-2020
Marjorie Louise (French) McGarrah, age 76, passed away peacefully Jan.31, 2020. Born in Union, New Jersey she moved to New Mexico at a young age. She was best known as a librarian at Los Lunas High School. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. She is survived by sons Charles (Deb) & Jonathon (Francis) beloved grandchildren, Shane (April), Logan (Andrea) and Katrina (Joseph);
seven great grandchildren, brother Winston French (Linda) and many friends. Services will be held Friday Feb. 21st at the Peralta Methodist Church at 11:00 am with internment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel (505)864-4448, where an online guest register is available at
www.noblin.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2020