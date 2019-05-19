Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Morelli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Catherine Morelli







Marjorie Catherine Morelli of



Albuquerque died peacefully



with family by



her side on May 2, 2019. She



was born in



Cleveland, Ohio



on May 5, 1927 to Carl S. Ball and Catherine (Tettlebach) Ball of Parma, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister (Amy DeRuwe of Dayton, Washington), and her ex-husband (Theodore Morelli of Albuquerque). She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (Bill) Collins; son, Claude (Sharon Nepstad) Morelli; grandchildren (David Collins, Alyssa Collins, Dante Morelli, Aldo



Morelli, Linnea Nepstad, and Malaya Nepstad); and many nieces and nephews.



Marjorie was the very first enrollee of Incarnate Word Academy when it was founded by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word in Parma Heights, Ohio in 1935. Her experience as a student there had a profound influence on her life; many decades later, she would often speak lovingly of the caring nature of the nuns who taught her values that included humility,



kindness, mercy, self-



sacrifice, and giving to others.



In high school, Marjorie attended Lourdes Academy for girls and graduated in 1945. She went on to attend Seton Hill College in Greensburg, Pennsylvania for a year prior to transferring to Flora Stone Mather College at Western Reserve University in Cleveland in 1946, majoring in communications.



Following graduation from Western Reserve and throughout the late 1940's and 1950's, Marjorie lived with her parents in Parma and worked part-time in downtown Cleveland. Like many young women of her time, she developed a keen interest in entering advertising contests that companies sponsored to help name products, develop ideas, and write product jingles. She had a knack for winning them. Her prizes included items such as a super-8 movie camera and a portrait of her dog (a Dalmatian named Alexander) painted by a well-known Cleveland artist. (The portrait hung in her living room for decades and was the subject of a great many house-guest conversations.)



Marjorie loved to travel. She often talked about a trip she made



with her family in the 1930's on a Lake Erie steamer to Canada and about car and



train trips in the 1940's and 1950's to states "out



west" and else-



where in the



U.S. Later travels would



take her to cities of her



family's ancestral origins in Bavaria and Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg as well as Switzerland, Italy and the Vatican City.



In 1960, Marjorie moved to New Mexico, a state she had grown to love for its profound natural beauty. By 1962, she had married and settled permanently in Albuquerque, where she remained for the rest of her life.



Family and friends will affectionately remember



Marjorie for her light-



hearted sense of humor,



her award-winning



scratch-baked pies and



cakes, her delicious jams and other canned goods, growing tomatoes and fruit in her garden, the silly names she gave to her dogs (Brunhilde, Browndog, The PÃ¼pschen, Mr. Tolstoy,



Smallhausen, and many



others), the equally silly



names she gave to the raft of turkeys she raised in the 1970s (The King, The Hen, and Bachelor Henry), selling antiques Classic Century Square on Central Avenue, being a long-time parishioner at the Aquinas Newman Center (when it was still served by the



Dominicans), and her



neighborhood association



work.



Marjorie's spirit of giving to others continued even after her passing, as she had long ago decided to donate her remains to UNM's Medical School to help train future generations of doctors care for people in need.



A private memorial service will be held in



Marjorie's memory.



In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial donations be made in her name to the New Mexico Audubon Society. The family would like to extend special thanks to Kim and the caregivers at Casa del Oso Assisted Living and to Aaron, Amy, Gemma, Natalie and the rest of the outstanding team at Hospice of New Mexico.



