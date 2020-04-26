Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary









Marjorie "Marj" Reed (Marjorie Jo Stoops, Marj Scott, Marj Walker) died peacefully at home in Albuquerque with her loved ones on March 12, 2020. Marj was a flight attendant when they were called Stewardess, an executive assistant when they were called Secretary, and a Realtor when you couldn't sell your house without one. She is survived by her husband Robert E. Reed and her three children: Rod Scott (Louisette) of Mandeville LA, his daughter Marissa Simms, and her two children Macey & Easton; Laura Scott (Ed Church) of Chevy Chase MD and her daughter Lucy Church; and Norman Scott (Megan) of Tijeras, as well as four stepchildren: Mike Reed, Becki Thomas (Bill), Merilee Walker, and Will Walker. Marj was born in her grandparents' farmhouse in Roosevelt OK during the dustbowl, moved to New Mexico as a teenager, and studied music at UNM, where she was also a Chi Omega sister. She had a life-long love of classical music and opera, a desire for spiritual exploration, and a commitment to a positive attitude. She consciously built a full, interesting, useful life: "I was destined to be an international operative," she liked to say. She will be greatly missed. A private family service was held; memorial contributions can be made to UNM's Popejoy Hall



www.unmfund.org



