Marjorie Reed

Marjorie "Marj" Reed (Marjorie Jo Stoops, Marj Scott, Marj Walker) died peacefully at home in Albuquerque with her loved ones on March 12, 2020. Marj was a flight attendant when they were called Stewardess, an executive assistant when they were called Secretary, and a Realtor when you couldn't sell your house without one. She is survived by her husband Robert E. Reed and her three children: Rod Scott (Louisette) of Mandeville LA, his daughter Marissa Simms, and her two children Macey & Easton; Laura Scott (Ed Church) of Chevy Chase MD and her daughter Lucy Church; and Norman Scott (Megan) of Tijeras, as well as four stepchildren: Mike Reed, Becki Thomas (Bill), Merilee Walker, and Will Walker. Marj was born in her grandparents' farmhouse in Roosevelt OK during the dustbowl, moved to New Mexico as a teenager, and studied music at UNM, where she was also a Chi Omega sister. She had a life-long love of classical music and opera, a desire for spiritual exploration, and a commitment to a positive attitude. She consciously built a full, interesting, useful life: "I was destined to be an international operative," she liked to say. She will be greatly missed. A private family service was held; memorial contributions can be made to UNM's Popejoy Hall

www.unmfund.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
