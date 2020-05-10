Mark Anthony Garcia







Mark A. Garcia passed away on March 5th, 2020. He was born in Abq, NM. on Jan 25th, 1964 & resided in San Antonio, TX. He served in the Air Force for over 9 yrs. He is preceded in death by his father, Isidro Garcia. Mark is survived by his mother, M. Dorothy Garcia, Rio Rancho, NM & 2 brothers, Vincent, wife Kathy & family,Los Lunas, NM. & Brandon, wife Veronica & family, El Paso, TX. & numerous relatives & friends. There will be an internment of his ashes in Santa Fe National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store