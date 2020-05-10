Mark Anthony Garcia
Mark A. Garcia passed away on March 5th, 2020. He was born in Abq, NM. on Jan 25th, 1964 & resided in San Antonio, TX. He served in the Air Force for over 9 yrs. He is preceded in death by his father, Isidro Garcia. Mark is survived by his mother, M. Dorothy Garcia, Rio Rancho, NM & 2 brothers, Vincent, wife Kathy & family,Los Lunas, NM. & Brandon, wife Veronica & family, El Paso, TX. & numerous relatives & friends. There will be an internment of his ashes in Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Mark A. Garcia passed away on March 5th, 2020. He was born in Abq, NM. on Jan 25th, 1964 & resided in San Antonio, TX. He served in the Air Force for over 9 yrs. He is preceded in death by his father, Isidro Garcia. Mark is survived by his mother, M. Dorothy Garcia, Rio Rancho, NM & 2 brothers, Vincent, wife Kathy & family,Los Lunas, NM. & Brandon, wife Veronica & family, El Paso, TX. & numerous relatives & friends. There will be an internment of his ashes in Santa Fe National Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.