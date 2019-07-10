|
Mark I. Cohen
Mark I. Cohen, 74, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, died Friday, July 5, 2019, from complications of bladder cancer and Parkinson's disease in the presence of his wife Raye Symons Cohen and daughter Lindsay Cohen Jones. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Cohen, mother Lillian Fine Cohen, and sister Sheila Joyce Cohen. Besides his wife and daughter, he is survived by his son-in-law, David Jones; grandson, Zachary; and sister, Helaine Cohen. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at FRENCH â€" Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Mark at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 10, 2019