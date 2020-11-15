Mark E. McKenzie







On the morning of Monday, November 4, 2020, Mark E. McKenzie a resident of Albuquerque, NM passed away peacefully at home after an extended illness. Mark was born in Washington DC to the late Margaret M. Black and Mark H. McKenzie in 1956.



His oldest sister Janelle E. McKenzie Black precedes him in death. Mark relocated to Albuquerque NM in 2001 and worked for the CABQ Transit department, retiring in 2017. He is survived by his wife Esther McKenzie; children, Marquez McKenzie of Atlanta Georgia, Shontice McKenzie and Andrea Fuller of Washington DC; his sisters Michele E. McKenzie (Linda McCreary) of Albuquerque, Lori M. Spillman (Jason) and Peggi C. Hamilton of Virginia, as well as five step children, 19 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Due to the new Covid restrictions, a memorial for Mark will be scheduled at a later time.





