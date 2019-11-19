Mark Robert Kruzel







Mark Robert Kruzel passed away after a short and sudden illness surrounded by his friends and family on November 9, 2019. Mark was born to Frederick Kruzel and Janet Evans on April 4, 1961 in Aurora, Illinois and was primarily raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico after several moves to support his father's Air Force career. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his sister in law Donna Karhut. Mark is survived by his brother Frederick and his wife Kim, his Niece Lauren Wakoski and her husband Chris, and his Niece Ashlynn Kruzel. He graduated from Manzano High School in 1979. Mark loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Rocky Mountain Flying Machines and Albuquerque Radio Control Club. He spent many hours building and flying amazing planes. Mark was adored by his family, friends and neighbors and will be missed eternally. We know he is soaring high and at peace with the Lord.



A private celebration of life service is being held in honor of Mark. In lieu of any flowers, please consider making a donation in Marks name to the American Diabetes Association.



