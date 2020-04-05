Mark Romero
Mark Romero, age 71, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Santa Rosa, NM on April 23, 1948 and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM. Mark graduated in 1964 from Valley High School, he retired from General Electric Co. after 35 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Esther Romero; and sister, Patricia Clokey.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sylvia Romero; his sons, Ron Romero, Anthony Romero and wife Renee, Rick Barranca and wife Susan, Mark Romero and wife Victoria; 16 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Robert, Vicki, Geraldine, Rudy, Esther, and Charlotte; and many other relatives and friends. Mark will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
Services will be at a later date.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020