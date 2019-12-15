Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr Mark Stephen Herbert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With profound sadness, the family of Dr. Mark Stephen Herbert announces his unexpected passing on December 9, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. The youngest of four children, Mark was born to R. Norman and Elena Herbert on May 10, 1958 in Hinsdale, IL Academically and artistically gifted, Mark graduated with a BS degree from the University of Illinois and went on to earn a DVM degree from UC -Davis. Passionate about animals, Mark hosted a menagerie of God's creatures in his home while also caring for the pets of others. An avid gardener, he relaxed by spending time in his yard "sanctuary", photographing the wonders that surrounded him.



Perhaps the most poignant summation of Mark's philosophy of life was expressed by words he wrote himself: "These fragile, temporary vehicles we call bodies never fail to amaze me Their resiliency and capacity for healing is to me, as a scientist and healer, an astonishing Wonder. That they are merely temporary vessels and inevitably break down and fail is a source of an even more powerful, ineffable Mystery - that God has seen fit that virtually every physical thing in our Universe, including us, the pinnacle of His creative impulse, disintegrates and ends, sometime - yet the Spirit endures for all eternity."



Rest in His perfect peace, dear Mark, and know how deeply you are loved.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019

