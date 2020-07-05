Marleen T. Parker
Marleen Torrez Parker, of Albuquerque New Mexico and Ravensdale Washington, succumbed to her long battle with cancer on June 24, 2020 at Tacoma General Hospital.
Marleen was born on July 17, 1953 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She attended Highland High School. She briefly attended the University of New Mexico while studying biology. Marleen had many interests and that was reflected in her eclectic career. She worked for Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) during the 1980's. She later held various roles in the emerging computer industry. Looking back, she always said her favorite job was running the "Alma House" Bed and Breakfast in Silverton Colorado. She loved creating her brunch specialties and treats and making each guest feel special and welcome. This combined her love of entertaining with her love of cooking, entertaining, and love of people.
Marleen had many talents and interests. She was a world traveler and always took advantage of opportunities to meet new people and try new adventures. She was an avid gardener with an amazing ability to remember the names of plants and flowers and how to ensure they thrive. She was a lover of animals, especially dogs and spent some of her final years fostering and ultimately adopting those that did not have another home. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a very special relationship with her Grandchildren from the day they were born. Her giving nature and spirit of adventure allowed her to share her final years bouncing between New Mexico and Washington, wherever she felt she was needed most.
She was a natural beauty, a sophisticated dresser and a brilliant conversationalist. Her compassion and empathy to those less fortunate was evident in her everyday actions. She had an amazing sense of humor and was a master at using sarcasm (or the well-timed eye roll). She stood up for what she believed in and made that opinion known. Her impact on people was instantaneous, real, and everlasting.
Survivors include her Son Derrick Romero; Daughter Lynette Romero Hill and her Husband Jeffrey Hill; 3 grandchildren, Hunter, Camden, and Logan Hill; and two Brothers, Ernest Torrez Jr. and Ron Torrez and Wife Maryann.
An outdoor Memorial reception will be held in Washington at 4pm on July 9th at her home in Ravensdale WA (contact Flintoft's Issaquah Funeral Home for details).
Mass and service at Our Lady of the Assumption in Albuquerque, NM pending due to COVID-19
Plans for a Memorial Celebration of Life in Albuquerque are pending due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The family suggests remembrances be given to her favorite charities; American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or ASPCA (https://aspca.org/donate
)
Friends are invited to send memories or pictures to Lynette @ ladylynhill@gmail.com and sign into the family's online guest book @ www.flintofts.com