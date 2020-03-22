Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlon Harvey Long. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Marlon Harvey Long, age 57, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Fallon, NV on June 14, 1962, to Sally Ann Long.



Marlon went to Churchill County High School and the University of Albuquerque where he studied photography. Marlon was a proud business owner for 10 years of his salon, M and Company Hair and Color Lounge. He was also the official photographer of The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta for the last 25 years. Marlon loved photography, tennis, hiking, bowling and baseball.



He was preceded in death by his mother; his two brothers, Carl Eugene Rabe and Lester Daniel Rabe; and his grand-niece Ashlee Ann Gray.



Marlon is survived by lifelong partner, Manuel Aragon of Albuquerque, NM; sisters, Patsy Jean Rabe of Dayton, NV and Elsie Rose Long of NV; brother, David Paul Rabe of Carson City, NV; niece, Darcie Prescott of South Lake Tahoe, CA; grand-nieces, Amber Rose and Dani Lee Whooley of Fallon, NV; great-grand-nephew Max; and 2 pets Caper and Lyric.



Due to the special circumstances presented by COVID-19, a private service limited to 10 in attendance will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all family and friends to attend.



In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me account has been set up in honor of Marlon Long. Funds will be donated to . To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



Daniels Family Funeral Services



7601 Wyoming Blvd NE



Albuquerque, NM 87109



505-821-0010



