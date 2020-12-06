1/1
Marlyn W. Sterk
Marlyn W. Sterk



Marlyn W. Sterk, age 78, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Marlyn is survived by his wife Shirley of 59 years. Marlyn is also survived by his children, Todd and wife Rosa, Troy and wife Meredith, and Dawn and husband Tim Harrington; and grandchildren, Ryan (Amber), Kaitlyn (Matt), Amber (Reilly), Amanda (Robby), Kyle (Camille),

Jacob, Keely (Myles).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Jeannette Sterk, and his father-in-law Fred Andringa. He leaves many cherished relatives and friends. Marlyn was a devout Christian who left a strong legacy that touched and inspired the lives of many people. He graduated with his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa. Marlyn and Shirley moved to NM in 1965 where he worked at Sandia National Labs, retiring after working there over 30 years. We anticipate a service will take place sometime in 2021.

Please visit our online guest book for Marlyn at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
