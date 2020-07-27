Marsha Nash







Marsha Ritchie Nash was born in Boston, MA on July 16, 1940 and raised in Lake Worth, FL. Marsha passed peacefully on July 23, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. A resident of West Palm Beach and Albuquerque, Marsha is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert (Bob) L. Nash; daughters Natalie Nash and Kimberly Williams; grandchildren Vaughn Burns and Morgan



Williams. Marsha graduated from Lake Worth High School and successfully co-owned, alongside Bob, 422 Foreign Auto Parts in Albuquerque for 32 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Margaret Ritchie, and brother Robert Ritchie. Arrangements will be provided by Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center in North Palm Beach, FL.





