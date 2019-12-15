Martha Anna Friggens
Martha Anna Friggens was born on April 19, 1957 and passed away on December 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband; siblings; two children from a previous marriage and three grandchildren. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, she enjoyed traveling the world. She earned a Masters of Social Work degree from Highlands University in 2010. She was passionate about helping others and was a devoted friend of Bill W.
A Memorial service will take place at Our Lady in the Valley Church, 2805 Don Felipe Rd. SW at 10:30 am on Friday, December 20, 2019. An onsite reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to an organization dear to Martha's heart: La Plazita Institute, 831 Isleta Blvd. SW, 87105.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019