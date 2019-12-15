Martha Anna Friggens (1957 - 2019)
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-243-5222
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady in the Valley Church
2805 Don Felipe Rd. SW
Martha Anna Friggens



Martha Anna Friggens was born on April 19, 1957 and passed away on December 11, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband; siblings; two children from a previous marriage and three grandchildren. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, she enjoyed traveling the world. She earned a Masters of Social Work degree from Highlands University in 2010. She was passionate about helping others and was a devoted friend of Bill W.

A Memorial service will take place at Our Lady in the Valley Church, 2805 Don Felipe Rd. SW at 10:30 am on Friday, December 20, 2019. An onsite reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to an organization dear to Martha's heart: La Plazita Institute, 831 Isleta Blvd. SW, 87105.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
