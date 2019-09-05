Martha R. Eaves
Martha R. Eaves, age 82, passed away on August 30, 2109 in Rio Rancho. She was born in Osborne, Kansas on April 10, 1937. She graduated from Osborne High School and was employed in Small Business Administration for more than 30 years. She is a member of Paradise Hills United Methodist Church and a Sunday School teacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Dorothy Moore. She is survived by her three sons; Robert Eaves of Albuquerque, NM and Mike and Jon Eaves, both of Odessa, TX; sisters, Margo Moore of Salt Lake City, UT and Judy Tompkins of Osborne, KS; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Paradise Hills United Methodist Church, 4700 Paradise Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. To view information or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 5, 2019