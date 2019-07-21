Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Ellen Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ellen Johnson







Martha



enjoyed 100



years on this earth. She was born on the



family farm



near Dunkirk, IN April 11, 1919 helping to fill the void left upon the death of her next older sibling, Jessie Clarise Griner, who died at age 2 in the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. Martha parents, Daniel Elijah Griner, originally of Ada Ohio, and mother, Camille Clarise Destatte, originally of Jumet, Belgium were blessed with eight surviving children. Martha graduated valedictorian from Dunkirk High School in 1936 and earned her teaching degree from Ball State Teachers' College [now Ball State University] in 1941. She married Daniel Everett Johnson in 1941 and followed him in his war assignment to Bruns General Hospital in Santa Fe, NM where she taught high school business and English classes and managed student transcripts for the transfers to the mysterious school at Las Alamos [later known as the Manhattan Project]. Her husband was deployed to the China-Burma-India theatre and Martha relocated to Muncie, IN to await his return. After the war, the couple moved to Los Angeles, CA for Daniel's studies in medical microbiology [USC and UCLA]. His doctorate qualified him for the position of Director of the New Mexico State Public Health Laboratories and a permanent home, in Albuquerque. Martha raised their two children, Martha Camille {Burkard } and Gregory Everett Johnson and then pivoted to a career in sales, rising



to Area,



District, and



then Division



Manager of



World Book



Encyclopedia. She survived



endometrial cancer in 1966 with the aid of radiation therapy and surgery. Thirty years later she would survive bladder cancer by enduring radical surgery and a urostomy. Her husband of 56 years passed away suddenly in 1998. She remained independent in her Albuquerque home until a seizure disqualified her from driving at age 91. She relocated to Parker, CO retirement and assisted living centers to be close to her daughter's family. Martha is survived by her daughter, Camille Burkard , Camille's husband Gustav Burkard and their children: Anika Newell and Daniel Dietrich Burkard and his sons Zaiden and Zoehn Burkard [Denver area]; and by her son, Gregory Johnson, MD of Las Cruces NM , his wife Patricia Johnson



{Andrews, MD}, and their children: Christopher Andrews Johnson of Phoenix AZ, Ashley Camille Johnson of Lafayette, LA, and Brian Andrews Johnson of El Paso, TX; . Martha outlived all of her siblings, all of her classmates, and all of her close friends outside the Griner clan. She was a Christian woman who welcomed God's Grace. Her voice was silenced by a stroke a week after her centennial birthday. She passed gently in her sleep July 2, 2019. Interment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery with her husband. No service will be held other than immediate family participation.



