Martha Frederick
Martha A. Frederick, 66, of Albuquerque, NM, died January 2, 2020, in her home after 17 months of courageous living with ovarian cancer. Martha was born February 25, 1953, in Sparta, WI, to Gordon and Nancy (Beebe) Frederick. Hers was a path led by a love for geography and a spirit of curiosity and generosity. Martha earned a Bachelor's of Regional Analysis (UW-Green Bay), Master's Degree in Geography (U of Idaho) and Master's of Divinity (Starr King School of Ministry). She lived, worked, and made friends in WI, MT, ID, Washington, DC, the Bay area of CA, and Albuquerque. For nearly twenty years, Martha shared her gifts of warmth, wit, and wisdom with many hundreds of people at the end of their lives in her work as a hospice chaplain in Albuquerque. She was a prolific crocheter, baker, and reader.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Susan Olson, and a brother, Peter Frederick.
Martha is survived by a brother, Thomas Bayard Frederick and his wife Chris of Fond du Lac, WI, a nephew, and four nieces.
A service of celebration of Martha's life will take place at 3pm Saturday, March 28, 2020, at First Unitarian Church, 3701 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, 87110. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gynecological Cancer Awareness Project at https://www.thegcap.org; or P.O. Box 4524, Albuquerque, NM, 87196.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020