Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Hobbes. View Sign Service Information Noblin Funeral Service 418 W. Reinken Ave. Belen , NM 87002 (505)-864-4448 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Ann Hobbes







Martha Ann Hobbes age 87 passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.



She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend.



Martha was born on June 25, 1932 in La Mesa, Texas to Eula Ethel (Newsom) Lauderdale and Richard Graves Lauderdale.



She grew up in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico graduating from High School in Hobbs in 1950. She attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales before meeting her husband of 56 years George Hobbes. They were married in 1963 in Albuquerque and were together for the remainder of her life.



Martha's passions were her family, reading mystery novels and collecting antiques. She also immensely enjoyed her canine companions.



She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband George, her daughter Amber Kingsbury (son-in law Richard), her son Jeffrey (daughter-in-law Tammy), grand children Abby Kingsbury, George Hobbes and Jacob Hobbes , her brother Richard Lauderdale (sister-in- law Jayne), and nephew Eric Lauderdale.



In accordance with her last wishes a private family memorial will be held at a future date.



Martha Ann HobbesMartha Ann Hobbes age 87 passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend.Martha was born on June 25, 1932 in La Mesa, Texas to Eula Ethel (Newsom) Lauderdale and Richard Graves Lauderdale.She grew up in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico graduating from High School in Hobbs in 1950. She attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales before meeting her husband of 56 years George Hobbes. They were married in 1963 in Albuquerque and were together for the remainder of her life.Martha's passions were her family, reading mystery novels and collecting antiques. She also immensely enjoyed her canine companions.She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband George, her daughter Amber Kingsbury (son-in law Richard), her son Jeffrey (daughter-in-law Tammy), grand children Abby Kingsbury, George Hobbes and Jacob Hobbes , her brother Richard Lauderdale (sister-in- law Jayne), and nephew Eric Lauderdale.In accordance with her last wishes a private family memorial will be held at a future date. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close