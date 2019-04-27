Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean Alary-Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha Jean Alary-Hill







Martha Jean



Alary-Hill, age



78, of Corrales died Tuesday,



April 9, 2019. Martha, a lifelong resident of Corrales and Albuquerque, was a descendant of some the first French families who settled in the Rio Grande Valley in the late 1800's. She took great pride in her professional career and continued to work fulltime for 34 years at the Albuquerque Publishing Company until her retirement in October 2017.



Martha was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She always put others needs in front of her own and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sons Jeff Hill and his wife Rosie of Corrales and Gary Hill and his wife Barrie of Flower Mound,



TX; grandchil-



dren, Meadow



Jones and her



husband Chris,



Beau Hill and his



wife Whitney,



Haley Hoover,



Hope Makara and her husband



Richard, Clark



Koch-Hill and



his husband



Chris; great



grandchildren, Grady,



Cassidy, Noah and Ava; Cousin Kathy Bonner; niece Dottie Haynes and nephews Matt and Mark Joosten and their families. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Daniel's Family Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE in Rio Rancho. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her love will always be carried in our hearts.



Martha Jean Alary-HillMartha JeanAlary-Hill, age78, of Corrales died Tuesday,April 9, 2019. Martha, a lifelong resident of Corrales and Albuquerque, was a descendant of some the first French families who settled in the Rio Grande Valley in the late 1800's. She took great pride in her professional career and continued to work fulltime for 34 years at the Albuquerque Publishing Company until her retirement in October 2017.Martha was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She always put others needs in front of her own and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sons Jeff Hill and his wife Rosie of Corrales and Gary Hill and his wife Barrie of Flower Mound,TX; grandchil-dren, MeadowJones and herhusband Chris,Beau Hill and hiswife Whitney,Haley Hoover,Hope Makara and her husbandRichard, ClarkKoch-Hill andhis husbandChris; greatgrandchildren, Grady,Cassidy, Noah and Ava; Cousin Kathy Bonner; niece Dottie Haynes and nephews Matt and Mark Joosten and their families. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Daniel's Family Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE in Rio Rancho. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her love will always be carried in our hearts. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close