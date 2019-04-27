Martha Jean Alary-Hill
Martha Jean
Alary-Hill, age
78, of Corrales died Tuesday,
April 9, 2019. Martha, a lifelong resident of Corrales and Albuquerque, was a descendant of some the first French families who settled in the Rio Grande Valley in the late 1800's. She took great pride in her professional career and continued to work fulltime for 34 years at the Albuquerque Publishing Company until her retirement in October 2017.
Martha was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She always put others needs in front of her own and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sons Jeff Hill and his wife Rosie of Corrales and Gary Hill and his wife Barrie of Flower Mound,
TX; grandchil-
dren, Meadow
Jones and her
husband Chris,
Beau Hill and his
wife Whitney,
Haley Hoover,
Hope Makara and her husband
Richard, Clark
Koch-Hill and
his husband
Chris; great
grandchildren, Grady,
Cassidy, Noah and Ava; Cousin Kathy Bonner; niece Dottie Haynes and nephews Matt and Mark Joosten and their families. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Daniel's Family Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE in Rio Rancho. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her love will always be carried in our hearts.
