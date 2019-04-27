Martha Jean Alary-Hill

  • "My condolences to the family on the loss of your loved one...."
    - LF
Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM
87124
(505)-892-9920
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Obituary
Martha Jean Alary-Hill



Martha Jean

Alary-Hill, age

78, of Corrales died Tuesday,

April 9, 2019. Martha, a lifelong resident of Corrales and Albuquerque, was a descendant of some the first French families who settled in the Rio Grande Valley in the late 1800's. She took great pride in her professional career and continued to work fulltime for 34 years at the Albuquerque Publishing Company until her retirement in October 2017.

Martha was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She always put others needs in front of her own and loved her family dearly. She is survived by her sons Jeff Hill and his wife Rosie of Corrales and Gary Hill and his wife Barrie of Flower Mound,

TX; grandchil-

dren, Meadow

Jones and her

husband Chris,

Beau Hill and his

wife Whitney,

Haley Hoover,

Hope Makara and her husband

Richard, Clark

Koch-Hill and

his husband

Chris; great

grandchildren, Grady,

Cassidy, Noah and Ava; Cousin Kathy Bonner; niece Dottie Haynes and nephews Matt and Mark Joosten and their families. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Daniel's Family Chapel, 4310 Sara Road SE in Rio Rancho. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, and her love will always be carried in our hearts.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019
