Martha Jean Badsgard

Martha Jean BadsgardMartha JeanBadsgard, whowas known asJean by thoseclose to her,passed away onSunday June 16,2019. Jean was born in Albuquerque to Abe and Alice Goodmanon August 3rd, 1933. She grew up on High street in downtown Albuquerque where she and her twin sister Jane were crowned co-Homecoming Queens at Albuquerque High in 1950.Jean was married toClaude Ankeny 1951-1974, was a homemaker, andraised her four children in Albuquerque and Corrales.Jean later married Wayne Badsgard in 1976 and lived with him until he passed away in 2014.She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Badsgard, her beloveddaughter Lee Ann Fudge, and her stepson Kenneth Badsgard. She is survived by her brothers Jack and Rick Goodman and her sister Jane Raun, children, Marsha Leatherwood,Lewis Ankeny, MikeAnkeny,stepchildrenRich and DebbieBadsgard, grandchildren TiffanyRobinson, Jessica Ankeny, Stepha-nie Jones, Chase Ankeny, CodyAnkeny, step-grandchildren Ryan and Randy, and ten great-grandchildren.She was a loving mother, dedicated wife and faithful friend. Jean was an avid golfer and was very active in the Women's golf league at Los Altos for many years. She was a kind,compassionate woman who loved freely. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.In lieu of flowers please take your grandparent,grandchild, parent, child or sibling out to a nice meal and tell them that you love them. That will make Jean smile.Please visit the onlineguest book at Frenchfunerals.com formore information and to leave your thoughts andremembrances. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019

