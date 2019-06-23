Martha Jean Badsgard
Martha Jean
Badsgard, who
was known as
Jean by those
close to her,
passed away on
Sunday June 16,
2019. Jean was born in Albuquerque to Abe and Alice Goodman
on August 3rd, 1933. She grew up on High street in downtown Albuquerque where she and her twin sister Jane were crowned co-Homecoming Queens at Albuquerque High in 1950.
Jean was married to
Claude Ankeny 1951-1974, was a homemaker, and
raised her four children in Albuquerque and Corrales.
Jean later married Wayne Badsgard in 1976 and lived with him until he passed away in 2014.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Badsgard, her beloved
daughter Lee Ann Fudge, and her stepson Kenneth Badsgard. She is survived by her brothers Jack and Rick Goodman and her sister Jane Raun, children, Marsha Leatherwood,
Lewis Ankeny, Mike
Ankeny,
stepchildren
Rich and Debbie
Badsgard, grandchildren Tiffany
Robinson, Jessica Ankeny, Stepha-
nie Jones, Chase Ankeny, Cody
Ankeny, step-
grandchildren Ryan and Randy, and ten great-
grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, dedicated wife and faithful friend. Jean was an avid golfer and was very active in the Women's golf league at Los Altos for many years. She was a kind,
compassionate woman who loved freely. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please take your grandparent,
grandchild, parent, child or sibling out to a nice meal and tell them that you love them. That will make Jean smile.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019