Martha Jean Badsgard

Martha Jean Badsgard



Martha Jean

Badsgard, who

was known as

Jean by those

close to her,

passed away on

Sunday June 16,

2019. Jean was born in Albuquerque to Abe and Alice Goodman

on August 3rd, 1933. She grew up on High street in downtown Albuquerque where she and her twin sister Jane were crowned co-Homecoming Queens at Albuquerque High in 1950.

Jean was married to

Claude Ankeny 1951-1974, was a homemaker, and

raised her four children in Albuquerque and Corrales.

Jean later married Wayne Badsgard in 1976 and lived with him until he passed away in 2014.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Badsgard, her beloved

daughter Lee Ann Fudge, and her stepson Kenneth Badsgard. She is survived by her brothers Jack and Rick Goodman and her sister Jane Raun, children, Marsha Leatherwood,

Lewis Ankeny, Mike

Ankeny,

stepchildren

Rich and Debbie

Badsgard, grandchildren Tiffany

Robinson, Jessica Ankeny, Stepha-

nie Jones, Chase Ankeny, Cody

Ankeny, step-

grandchildren Ryan and Randy, and ten great-

grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, dedicated wife and faithful friend. Jean was an avid golfer and was very active in the Women's golf league at Los Altos for many years. She was a kind,

compassionate woman who loved freely. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please take your grandparent,

grandchild, parent, child or sibling out to a nice meal and tell them that you love them. That will make Jean smile.

Please visit the online

guest book at

Frenchfunerals.com for

more information and to leave your thoughts and

remembrances.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019
