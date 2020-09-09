Martin Charles Gassner







Martin Charles Gassner passed away unexpectedly in his Corrales, NM home on September 2, 2020. Martin was born to Julius Gassner and Renee Staring Gassner on February 11, 1954 in Lafayette, LA. He was preceded by his father, mother, and brothers Jules and Stephen. He is survived by his daughter Trieste Gassner, granddaughters Annaliese and Alicia Gassner, brother John (Rosa), sister Elizabeth Devine (Rick), brother Thomas, and nieces & nephews Gregory, Matthew, Julie, Andrew, Michelle, Elizabeth, Megan, Erin and Suzy. Martin lived in Albuquerque from the age of 3 and moved to Corrales in 1967. Martin fondly recalled growing up in Corrales with great friends, good music and plenty of shenanigans. Martin served 4 years in the Navy as a submariner aboard the USS Tinosa. He went on to earn a BS in Data Management and a BA in English at the University of Albuquerque, and a teacher certification from UNM. Martin worked in banking and accounting, and volunteered as an ESL tutor. Martin was a renaissance man whose interests included ancient Greek and Roman history, collecting coins & antiquities, silversmithing, pottery, cooking, astronomy, and reading his vast collection of books. He was a skilled conversationalist with a fantastic sense of humor. He was a kind, empathetic person who cared about the well-being of people and animals, always lending a hand when needed. Martin lived a life that was full of knowledge, wisdom, and love. He will be forever missed but never forgotten. His life will be celebrated on a yet to be determined date. Please direct any donations made in Martin's memory to an animal welfare organization.





