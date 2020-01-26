Martin Chavez

Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
8:00 AM
Holy Family Church
562 Atrisco Dr. SW
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
8:30 AM
Holy Family Church
562 Atrisco Dr. SW
Service
Following Services
Holy Family Church
562 Atrisco Dr. SW
Obituary
Martin (Mito) Chavez



Vietnam Veteran, Martin (Mito) Chavez passed away at his home on January 15th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Tommie, mother Rose, daughters Tina, Mandy and husband

Steven, step-sons Macy and Thomas, grandchildren Sage, Veronica,

Josiah, Victoria and Elijah, Thomas, Susana, Gilbert and Destini. Brothers and sisters Leo, Raymond,

Johnny Ray, Patrick,

Rosemary,

Angela, JoAnn,

Jeanette and

Lorraine, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and countless friends.

Pallbearers: Leo, Raymond, Veronica, Josiah, Rick, John.

Services will be held on January 30, 2020 at Holy Family Church, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW 87105 with viewing at 8 a.m.

Rosary and Mass 8:30 a.m.-

10 a.m. Burial with be held at 1:30 p.m. at Santa Fe

National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
