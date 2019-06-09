Martin D. Bradshaw

Martin D. Bradshaw



Martin

Bradshaw, 82, a

resident of

Placitas, NM,

passed away after a brief illness on May 13, 2019 surrounded by

family. Martin

was born June 24, 1936 to Walter

Daniel and Mildred Marie (Martin) Bradshaw in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Martin graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and received a B.S.E.E. from Wichita State University in 1958 and his M.S.E.E. in 1961. He attended Carnegie Institute of Technology and received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1964. He was a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UNM (1963 â€" 1986 and 1991-1996).

Martin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jo of Placitas, NM.

Also, survived by

his brother

Wally Bradshaw

(Patty), his daughters, Debby

Cannon (Brian),

Janell Martinez

(Dan), step

children Dusty

Rinaldi (Willie),

Cathy Wilson (Brian), Jeff York, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his sister, Lynda Tincher, and his son, Kevin Bradshaw.

A memorial reception will be held on Friday, June 14 at 5 PM in the Centennial Engineering Center Stamm Room at UNM. To view information please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019
