Martin D. Bradshaw
Martin
Bradshaw, 82, a
resident of
Placitas, NM,
passed away after a brief illness on May 13, 2019 surrounded by
family. Martin
was born June 24, 1936 to Walter
Daniel and Mildred Marie (Martin) Bradshaw in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Martin graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and received a B.S.E.E. from Wichita State University in 1958 and his M.S.E.E. in 1961. He attended Carnegie Institute of Technology and received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1964. He was a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UNM (1963 â€" 1986 and 1991-1996).
Martin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jo of Placitas, NM.
Also, survived by
his brother
Wally Bradshaw
(Patty), his daughters, Debby
Cannon (Brian),
Janell Martinez
(Dan), step
children Dusty
Rinaldi (Willie),
Cathy Wilson (Brian), Jeff York, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his sister, Lynda Tincher, and his son, Kevin Bradshaw.
A memorial reception will be held on Friday, June 14 at 5 PM in the Centennial Engineering Center Stamm Room at UNM. To view information please visit
www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019