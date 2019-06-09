Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin D. Bradshaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin D. BradshawMartinBradshaw, 82, aresident ofPlacitas, NM,passed away after a brief illness on May 13, 2019 surrounded byfamily. Martinwas born June 24, 1936 to WalterDaniel and Mildred Marie (Martin) Bradshaw in Pittsburg, Kansas.Martin graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and received a B.S.E.E. from Wichita State University in 1958 and his M.S.E.E. in 1961. He attended Carnegie Institute of Technology and received a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in 1964. He was a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UNM (1963 â€" 1986 and 1991-1996).Martin is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jo of Placitas, NM.Also, survived byhis brotherWally Bradshaw(Patty), his daughters, DebbyCannon (Brian),Janell Martinez(Dan), stepchildren DustyRinaldi (Willie),Cathy Wilson (Brian), Jeff York, 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Preceded in death by his sister, Lynda Tincher, and his son, Kevin Bradshaw.A memorial reception will be held on Friday, June 14 at 5 PM in the Centennial Engineering Center Stamm Room at UNM. To view information please visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019

