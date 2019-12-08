Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Martin Irwin Rothstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Martin Irwin RothsteinDr. Martin Irwin Rothstein, 76, passed away peacefully at home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, surrounded by loved ones, on November20th, 2019.Marty was born on June 2nd, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY, to Nathan and Sadye Rothstein.Marty's life was always filled with love, color, and adventure, which shaped him into the beloved and unique man he would become. He enjoyed a wonderful, family- and friend-filled childhood in East New York. He cultivated his neverending inquisitiveness at Stuyvesant High School, Brandeis University, and Kansas City Medical College.His professional accomplishments were myriad: Dr. Rothstein was the very first D.O. graduate in the US to earn an internship at an M.D. hospital, and at only 30 years old was appointed the Chief of Radiology at University Heights Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. With exceptional business and medical aplomb, he built his career as the founding partner of X-Ray Associates of New Mexico, the largest and most successful radiology practice in the Southwest. At 54, Marty retired from medicine, and devoted his time to his family, to traveling the world, and to his passionate talent for sculpture and painting.Marty and his wife of 48 years, Lynda (Shaftel) Rothstein, lived in New York City, then made their home and raised their family in Albuquerque, NewMexico for 30years.They havecircumnavigated theglobe and travelled to the far corners of the Earth. They've spent a very happy retirement in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for more than 15 years.Marty is survived by his wife, Lynda, his son Jed Rothstein (Mira Jacob) of Brooklyn, daughter Abbey (Rob) Westbury of Kelowna, BC, beloved grandchildren Cora, Zakir, and Alden, brother-in-law Bernard Topfer, and numerous much-loved in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dear sister Minna Topfer.Bold, brave, witty, wise, and absolutely overflowing with panache, Marty's lifelong philosophy was, "Never, never, never, never give up."As a result, he will never, never, never be forgotten.Marty was an avid supporter of the Arts. Donations in his memory can be made to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019

