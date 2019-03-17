Martin M. Fischer
Martin M. Fischer, 96, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carlotta; his children, Vincent Fischer, Gregory Fischer (Vaune), and Veronica Doolittle (Michael. A Rosary will be recited Monday, March 18, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Rd NE. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shrine of St. Bernadette, 11501 Indian School Rd NE 87112. Please visit our online guestbook for Martin at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019