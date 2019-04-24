Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin P. Mestas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Patrick Mestas







It is with deep sadness that the family of Martin Patrick Mestas announces his unexpected passing on March 21,



2019. Martin was born on January 12, 1973 and



passed away in



Albuquerque, NM. He is



survived by his



father Ken B. Mestas, sister, Shivaun Nance-Reilly, brother-in-law, Mark Reilly, beloved nephews Kai Nance and Cian Nance as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and



friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra McMonagle, grandfather Gaspar Mestas, grandmother, Lilian Mestas and brother-in-law, Steven



Nance. He was



highly intelligent and had a passion for analyzing



our human



experience. He



was charismatic and was an avid sports fan.



A mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9 a.m.at St. Therese Little Flower Church, 300 Mildred Ave., N.W., Albuquerque. For those who wish to join Martin's family and close friends for a celebration of his life, there will be a picnic at Little Cloud Park, 1850 San Bernardino Drive, N.E. on April 27th at 2 p.m.



Martin Patrick MestasIt is with deep sadness that the family of Martin Patrick Mestas announces his unexpected passing on March 21,2019. Martin was born on January 12, 1973 andpassed away inAlbuquerque, NM. He issurvived by hisfather Ken B. Mestas, sister, Shivaun Nance-Reilly, brother-in-law, Mark Reilly, beloved nephews Kai Nance and Cian Nance as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins andfriends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra McMonagle, grandfather Gaspar Mestas, grandmother, Lilian Mestas and brother-in-law, StevenNance. He washighly intelligent and had a passion for analyzingour humanexperience. Hewas charismatic and was an avid sports fan.A mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9 a.m.at St. Therese Little Flower Church, 300 Mildred Ave., N.W., Albuquerque. For those who wish to join Martin's family and close friends for a celebration of his life, there will be a picnic at Little Cloud Park, 1850 San Bernardino Drive, N.E. on April 27th at 2 p.m. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close