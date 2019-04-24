Martin P. Mestas

Obituary
Martin Patrick Mestas



It is with deep sadness that the family of Martin Patrick Mestas announces his unexpected passing on March 21,

2019. Martin was born on January 12, 1973 and

passed away in

Albuquerque, NM. He is

survived by his

father Ken B. Mestas, sister, Shivaun Nance-Reilly, brother-in-law, Mark Reilly, beloved nephews Kai Nance and Cian Nance as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and

friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra McMonagle, grandfather Gaspar Mestas, grandmother, Lilian Mestas and brother-in-law, Steven

Nance. He was

highly intelligent and had a passion for analyzing

our human

experience. He

was charismatic and was an avid sports fan.

A mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9 a.m.at St. Therese Little Flower Church, 300 Mildred Ave., N.W., Albuquerque. For those who wish to join Martin's family and close friends for a celebration of his life, there will be a picnic at Little Cloud Park, 1850 San Bernardino Drive, N.E. on April 27th at 2 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
