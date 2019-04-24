Martin Patrick Mestas
It is with deep sadness that the family of Martin Patrick Mestas announces his unexpected passing on March 21,
2019. Martin was born on January 12, 1973 and
passed away in
Albuquerque, NM. He is
survived by his
father Ken B. Mestas, sister, Shivaun Nance-Reilly, brother-in-law, Mark Reilly, beloved nephews Kai Nance and Cian Nance as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and
friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra McMonagle, grandfather Gaspar Mestas, grandmother, Lilian Mestas and brother-in-law, Steven
Nance. He was
highly intelligent and had a passion for analyzing
our human
experience. He
was charismatic and was an avid sports fan.
A mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 9 a.m.at St. Therese Little Flower Church, 300 Mildred Ave., N.W., Albuquerque. For those who wish to join Martin's family and close friends for a celebration of his life, there will be a picnic at Little Cloud Park, 1850 San Bernardino Drive, N.E. on April 27th at 2 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 24, 2019