Martin Paul Saiz
Lieutenant Colonel Martin Paul Saiz



Retired Lieutenant Colonel Martin Paul Saiz, age 49, passed away at his home in Las Cruces, NM on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Paul was born in Santa Fe, NM on March 7, 1971. He is survived by his children, daughter, Nicoy Saiz-Alaniz, son, Jonathon P. Saiz, former wife, Sona Alaniz; his parents, Judy and Mike Lujan; his father, Leonard Saiz; sisters, Nancy Abruzzo, Laura Gutierrez, and Jennifer Garcia; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Paul was preceded in death by his grandparents, Antonio and Maude Tafoya; Malaquias and Beatrice Lujan, and Marshall and Hilda Saiz; also, his brother, Mark B. Saiz; brother-in-law, Richard Abruzzo, and Uncle Jim Tafoya.

Paul will always be remembered as a proud father, for his generous heart, as a wonderful son and brother and for his service to his country. He will truly be missed. He is in his eternal home with family and loved ones that have gone before him.

A rosary will be recited at 7:00pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St.

Anne's Catholic church in Santa Fe. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:30am at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Internment, with full military honors will follow at 1:00pm at the National Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Berardinelli Family Funeral Service.

For full obituary please see the Berardienlli

website at

www.berardinellifuneralhome.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi
Funeral services provided by
Berardinelli Family Funeral Service
1399 Luisa Street
Santa Fe, NM 87505
(505) 984-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
