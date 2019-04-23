Martin Petrova

Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne
Albuquerque, NM
87109
(505)-821-0010
Martin Petrova



Martin (Marty)

Petrova, 83,

passed away

peacefully on

April 17, 2019. He was surrounded

by his loved ones: wife, Helaine

of 62 years;

daughters, Janice Petrova and Sandra Park (Greg); son, Al Petrova (Yvonne); grandchildren, Elizabeth Park, Michael Park, and Caytlin Petrova; step-grandchildren, Alex Steiniger and Jessika Steiniger. Martin retired from PNM as a Senior Quality Control Engineer, was a life member of BPOE #461, past president of Temple Albert Mens' Club, and played softball in the

senior league for many years. Cremation has taken place. No funeral will be held per his wishes.

If you wish to

remember Martin, please donate to Alzheimer's

Association 9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE Suite 121

Albuquerque, NM 87111.

www.alz.org/newmexico Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM

87109 505-821-0010

www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019
Albuquerque, NM   (505) 821-0010
