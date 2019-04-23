Martin Petrova
Martin (Marty)
Petrova, 83,
passed away
peacefully on
April 17, 2019. He was surrounded
by his loved ones: wife, Helaine
of 62 years;
daughters, Janice Petrova and Sandra Park (Greg); son, Al Petrova (Yvonne); grandchildren, Elizabeth Park, Michael Park, and Caytlin Petrova; step-grandchildren, Alex Steiniger and Jessika Steiniger. Martin retired from PNM as a Senior Quality Control Engineer, was a life member of BPOE #461, past president of Temple Albert Mens' Club, and played softball in the
senior league for many years. Cremation has taken place. No funeral will be held per his wishes.
If you wish to
remember Martin, please donate to Alzheimer's
Association 9500 Montgomery Blvd. NE Suite 121
Albuquerque, NM 87111.
www.alz.org/newmexico Arrangements have been entrusted to Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM
87109 505-821-0010
www.danielsfuneral.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019