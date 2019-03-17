Martin T. Hrivnak Sr.

Martin T. Hrivnak Sr.



Martin Thomas

Hrivnak Sr.

"Marty" also

known as Tom

in his younger

years, left to

be with the Lord on March 11,

2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the

age of 92 with his wife by his side.

Marty is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria.

Children, Marty

and Marcia Hrivnak of

Edgewood, Gayle and

Jack Stayton of Los Lunas,

Arlene and John Kochis

of Los Lunas, Gloriane and Jack McSparren of Albuquerque, Lloyd and Vivian Hrivnak of Espanola

and Lenora and Philip

Stevens of Alamogordo.

Grandchildren, Jeremy

Martin Gray Kochis, Anne

Chavez(Gary), Julie

O'Hearn(Dan), Liberty

Salberg(Garrett), Kathryn

Stevens and Andrew Stevens. Great grandchildren, Jaydn Chavez, Gavyn,

Cadence and Ophelia

Salberg and Scarlett and

Rosalie O'Hearn,

and lets not

forget his dog

"Charlie".

He is preceded in death by his parents, all five of his brothers and sisters and three grandchildren.

A memorial

service is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st from 9-11 a.m. at Riverside Funeral home, 225 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM with burial to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rev. Neal

Groeling will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marty's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Martin's name to the Lewy Body

Dementia Association at

www.lbda.org. Please visit www.RiversideFunerals.com for a full history of Marty Hrivnak's life. A very special and heartfelt thank you to Silver Linings Hospice, his nurse Samantha and attendant Lydia, both of whom he adored.
Funeral Home
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-764-9663
Funeral Home Details
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
