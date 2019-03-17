Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin T. Hrivnak Sr.. View Sign

Martin T. Hrivnak Sr. "Marty" also known as Tom in his younger years, left to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 92 with his wife by his side. Marty is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria. Children, Marty and Marcia Hrivnak of Edgewood, Gayle and Jack Stayton of Los Lunas, Arlene and John Kochis of Los Lunas, Gloriane and Jack McSparren of Albuquerque, Lloyd and Vivian Hrivnak of Espanola and Lenora and Philip Stevens of Alamogordo. Grandchildren, Jeremy Martin Gray Kochis, Anne Chavez(Gary), Julie O'Hearn(Dan), Liberty Salberg(Garrett), Kathryn Stevens and Andrew Stevens. Great grandchildren, Jaydn Chavez, Gavyn, Cadence and Ophelia Salberg and Scarlett and Rosalie O'Hearn, and lets not forget his dog "Charlie". He is preceded in death by his parents, all five of his brothers and sisters and three grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st from 9-11 a.m. at Riverside Funeral home, 225 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM with burial to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rev. Neal Groeling will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marty's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Martin's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. Please visit www.RiversideFunerals.com for a full history of Marty Hrivnak's life. A very special and heartfelt thank you to Silver Linings Hospice, his nurse Samantha and attendant Lydia, both of whom he adored.

225 San Mateo NE

Albuquerque , NM 87108

505-764-9663 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019

