Martin Thomas
Hrivnak Sr.
"Marty" also
known as Tom
in his younger
years, left to
be with the Lord on March 11,
2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the
age of 92 with his wife by his side.
Marty is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria.
Children, Marty
and Marcia Hrivnak of
Edgewood, Gayle and
Jack Stayton of Los Lunas,
Arlene and John Kochis
of Los Lunas, Gloriane and Jack McSparren of Albuquerque, Lloyd and Vivian Hrivnak of Espanola
and Lenora and Philip
Stevens of Alamogordo.
Grandchildren, Jeremy
Martin Gray Kochis, Anne
Chavez(Gary), Julie
O'Hearn(Dan), Liberty
Salberg(Garrett), Kathryn
Stevens and Andrew Stevens. Great grandchildren, Jaydn Chavez, Gavyn,
Cadence and Ophelia
Salberg and Scarlett and
Rosalie O'Hearn,
and lets not
forget his dog
"Charlie".
He is preceded in death by his parents, all five of his brothers and sisters and three grandchildren.
A memorial
service is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st from 9-11 a.m. at Riverside Funeral home, 225 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM with burial to follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rev. Neal
Groeling will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marty's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Martin's name to the Lewy Body
Dementia Association at
www.lbda.org. Please visit www.RiversideFunerals.com for a full history of Marty Hrivnak's life. A very special and heartfelt thank you to Silver Linings Hospice, his nurse Samantha and attendant Lydia, both of whom he adored.
