Martina P. Aragon
Martina P.
Aragon, born
11-12-1941 from
Roswell, NM
passed away
peacefully with
her family by her side.
She is survived
by her children,
Raymond Ara-
gon, Guadalupe
Aragon, Helen
Paz and Elizabeth
Paz-Standlee and husband
Elbert; grandchildren,
Joseph Luna,Tasia Paz,
Jason Paz, Darren Davis, Taleea Talamantes,
Marium Standlee, James
Standlee, Nasareno Paz II
and wife Arlene, Elbert Standlee Jr., Martina
Sly and husband Thomas, Joe
Aragon-Standlee and Fabian
Standlee.
Services will be held in Albuquerque and Roswell.
May 30th, 2019 @ St Anne's Church starting at 8:20
a.m. for Rosary,
9:00 a.m. Mass.
Then a Memorial gathering at 2308 Shipman Rd SW. May 31st, 2019 in Roswell @ St. John's
Church with Rosary @
9:30 a.m., Mass 10:00
a.m. then burial at South
Park Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 27, 2019