Martina P. Aragon (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
St Anne's Catholic Church
1400 Arenal Rd SW
Albuquerque, NM 87105
Obituary
Martina P. Aragon



Martina P.

Aragon, born

11-12-1941 from

Roswell, NM

passed away

peacefully with

her family by her side.

She is survived

by her children,

Raymond Ara-

gon, Guadalupe

Aragon, Helen

Paz and Elizabeth

Paz-Standlee and husband

Elbert; grandchildren,

Joseph Luna,Tasia Paz,

Jason Paz, Darren Davis, Taleea Talamantes,

Marium Standlee, James

Standlee, Nasareno Paz II

and wife Arlene, Elbert Standlee Jr., Martina

Sly and husband Thomas, Joe

Aragon-Standlee and Fabian

Standlee.

Services will be held in Albuquerque and Roswell.

May 30th, 2019 @ St Anne's Church starting at 8:20

a.m. for Rosary,

9:00 a.m. Mass.

Then a Memorial gathering at 2308 Shipman Rd SW. May 31st, 2019 in Roswell @ St. John's

Church with Rosary @

9:30 a.m., Mass 10:00

a.m. then burial at South

Park Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 27, 2019
