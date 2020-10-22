Marty Martinez passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at age 86, after living an amazing and fulfilling life. He was born on March 27, 1934 in Mora, New Mexico. After serving 3 1/2 years in the Navy he returned to New Mexico. He attended barber school and began a highly successful career as owner of Marty's Hair Salon. After retiring at age 60, Marty received his real estate license and joined his wife, Lynn's real estate business along with his mother-in-law, Caroline and his daughter, Denise, which Lynn, and his daughter still run today.
Marty is survived by his soul mate and loving wife, Lynn, whom he often referred to as his guardian angel. They were married for 37 magnificent years. Marty is survived by his children, Michael Martinez (Pam) and Denise Sangre (Phillip); three grandchildren, Wade Boyden (Shirley), Jennifer Boyden (Brandie), and Jeffrey Martinez (Pam). He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Eternity and Dean and Mia Boyden: sisters-in-law, Marjorie Martinez, and Lee Blount (Gary) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Al, Max, and Pat.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we are having an intimate family viewing on Thursday, October 22, 2020, FRENCH – Wyoming followed later by a private service, led by Father John Carney. In the spring of 2021, we are hoping to gather together to celebrate Marty's life. As COVID-19 has caused hardships on many charities, please donate to your favorite charity
in Marty's name.