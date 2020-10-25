Marty MartinezMarty Martinez passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at age 86, after living an amazing and fulfilling life. He was born on March 27, 1934 in Mora, New Mexico.Marty is survived by his soul mate and loving wife, Lynn, whom he often referred to as his guardian angel. They were married for 37 magnificent years. Marty is survived by his children, Michael Martinez (Pam) and Denise Sangre (Phillip); three grandchildren, Wade Boyden (Shirley), Jennifer Boyden (Brandie), and Jeffrey Martinez (Pam). He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Eternity, and Dean and Mia Boyden: sisters-in-law, Marjorie Martinez, and Lee Blount (Gary) and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Al, Max, and Pat.Please visit our online guestbook for Marty at