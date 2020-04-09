Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Glidewell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin "Little Sugar" M.P. Glidewell



1957-2020







Marvin "Little Sugar" M.P. Glidewell, age 62, passed away April 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eva G. Glidewell. Marvin is survived by his sister Frances (Steve) Romero; niece, Joelle Vigil (James Sublett); nephew, Jose Vigil; Steve's children, Josh, Marcos and Leanor; and Joelle's children, Julius and Anna Marie.



Marvin was an excellent bowler, football player and track star. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and ran a locomotive for 40 years. Marvin will be GREATLY missed. Cremation has taken place. A funeral mass will be held at a later date. He asked for no celebration of his life, as he celebrated every day of his life! Anybody that knew him sure had fun! Marvin did not pass away due to the Corona Virus, he passed because of the scotch bottle.



Please sign Marvin's online tribute at



Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM



