Marvin Pendergrass

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Pendergrass.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marvin King Pendergrass



Marvin King Pendergrass took his final train ride on Wednesday November 6, 2019 â€" departing his station here on earth with a heavenly destination in store. He absolutely adored his family and enjoyed getting together for holidays and vacations with them. He loved the outdoors and had a special place in his heart for trains. He was a great man who made a significant impact on those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters, Jennifer Condit and husband Chris, Holly Colson and husband Chris, Amanda Stoddard and husband P.D.; a sister, Paula Babik and husband David; six grandkids; tow kayak-loving dogs, Molly and Minnie; and many other family members. Please visit our online guestbook for Marvin at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.