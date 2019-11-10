Marvin King Pendergrass
Marvin King Pendergrass took his final train ride on Wednesday November 6, 2019 â€" departing his station here on earth with a heavenly destination in store. He absolutely adored his family and enjoyed getting together for holidays and vacations with them. He loved the outdoors and had a special place in his heart for trains. He was a great man who made a significant impact on those who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three daughters, Jennifer Condit and husband Chris, Holly Colson and husband Chris, Amanda Stoddard and husband P.D.; a sister, Paula Babik and husband David; six grandkids; tow kayak-loving dogs, Molly and Minnie; and many other family members. Please visit our online guestbook for Marvin at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 10, 2019